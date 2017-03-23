Report: Huskies forward Noah Dickerson requests release, will explore transfer options

The Washington Huskies men’s basketball team might be losing yet another potential piece of its 2017-18 roster.
Noah Dickerson, a sophomore forward in 2016-17, was reportedly given his release by the UW and will explore his transfer options, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Earlier Thursday, junior forward Matthew Atewe announced his decision to transfer, and the school announced that it had granted star signee Michael Porter Jr. a release from his national letter of intent.
Washington sophomore Noah Dickerson has requested his release and will explore his transfer options, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 23, 2017
12.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG.
Last week, point guard prospect and 2017 signee Blake Harris announced that UW had also granted his release in the wake of the firing of former coach Lorenzo Romar.
The departure of Atewe and Dickerson would leave the Huskies with just two scholarship big men on their current roster -- 6-foot-10 sophomore-to-be Sam Timmins, and 6-foot-9 junior-to-be Devenir Duruisseau.
Dickerson was UW’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 12.5 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. He played particularly well in the Huskies’ final 10 games, averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in that time.
Comments