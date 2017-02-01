Chris Petersen says Jake Browning had ‘minor’ shoulder surgery, expects him back for spring practices

Huskies coach Chris Petersen said quarterback Jake Browning is “doing really good” after surgery to repair an injury in his right throwing shoulder, and that the junior quarterback should be healed in time to participate in spring practices.
Petersen said Browning’s surgery, reported in January by The Seattle Times, was “a minor procedure,” and not something UW had planned during the season.
“It wasn’t like we were in the season and said, ‘this guy’s going to have to have something done after the season.’ It was after the season, kept looking at it, kept looking at it, doctors thought, you know, if we do this one little thing, that might help him down the road,” Petersen said at Wednesday’s national signing day press conference. “So he’s doing really good.”
Petersen expects Browning back for the spring, but implied that he won’t throw nearly as much as he has in past spring practices.
“We’ve already had a plan that – Jake is one of those guys that just loves to throw and throw and throw, so from really when he got here, we’ve been trying to back him off, just these long years, to make sure,” Petersen said. “And so he should be fine for spring ball. But we also really want to get some of these other guys some really good work in spring ball.”
Browning tied the Pac-12 single-season record with 43 touchdown passes in 2016, won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Comments