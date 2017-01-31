Jesuit High School offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland announces commitment to Huskies

The Washington Huskies landed a late commitment from an offensive lineman on Monday night.
Jaxson Kirkland, a 3-star offensive lineman from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, used his Twitter account to announce his commitment to the Huskies. Kirkland is the son of former UW offensive lineman Dean Kirkland.
Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Washington!! GoDawgs!! pic.twitter.com/yeSenot0kx— Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) January 31, 2017
Scout.com rates Kirkland, listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, as the No. 51 offensive tackle in the 2017 recruiting class. He was previously committed to UCLA, and also reports offers from Oregon, Washington State, Utah, California and several others.
Kirkland’s commitment gives the Huskies 17 for the 2017 class, with national letter of intent signing day looming on Wednesday. UW graduated only 10 scholarship players and lost another four to the NFL draft and one to a transfer (Darren Gardenhire), so, like last season, the Huskies don’t have room to take a full recruiting class of 25 players. Kirkland could well be their final commitment.
Here are some of Kirkland’s Hudl highlights:
