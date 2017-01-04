Huskies can’t stop Oregon shooter Dorsey

David Crisp sat at the postgame interview table, answered a few questions and fumed silently until the session ended.
When he stood up, the Washington Huskies sophomore guard grabbed the stat sheet handed to each player who speaks with reporters after the game. On his way out of the room, Crisp crumpled the paper in his hand and threw it in the trash. And that’s probably where it belonged.
It was No. 15 Oregon 83, beleaguered Washington 61 on Wednesday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
The most galling for Washington – 7-7 overall and 0-2 in Pacific-12 Conference play – was likely the line next to the name of Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, who scored a game-high 28 points and made a career-best eight 3-pointers. He made five in the second half, two during a 9-0 run that took Oregon’s lead from eight to 17.
The Huskies had cut Oregon’s lead to 42-39 in the opening minutes of the second half, then chipped the deficit back to eight points after falling behind by 12. But Dorsey couldn’t miss, the Huskies couldn’t guard him and they didn’t make enough shots – just 41.4 percent shooting from the field against Oregon’s matchup zone defense – to make the game competitive late.
“His first two shots were wide open. You give anybody two wide-open shots, and they hit them, for the rest of the game, they’re going to have their rhythm,” said Crisp, who scored 14 points in 37 minutes. “We did a terrible job on that There’s no way we should let anybody come in and hit eight 3s on us.”
Game in review
Player of the game: Tyler Dorsey seemingly couldn’t miss from long range. Oregon’s sophomore guard made a career-best eight 3-pointers (on 12 attempts), leading all scorers with 28 points. He had 17 of those in the second half to help turn a close game into a blowout.
Play of the game: Not one play, but three of them: after a pair of Markelle Fultz free throws cut Oregon’s lead to eight points midway through the second half, the Ducks made 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions – two of them by Dorsey – to open up a 64-47 lead with 9:27 to play. UW had no chance after that.
Stat of the game: The Ducks entered this game shooting 32.4 percent from 3-point range, but made 14-of-26 on Wednesday night – a 53.8 percent clip.
Quotable: “You let a guy like Tyler Dorsey study the rim a couple of times without anybody contesting his shot, he’s going to find his rhythm, and now he’s going to make everything. And I believe that’s what happened.” – UW coach Lorenzo Romar
What it means: This game was competitive for roughly 28 minutes, which obviously isn’t good enough. But the Huskies simply are not good enough to compete with a team of Oregon’s caliber for an entire game. They play OK in spurts, but their defense falters, they give up big runs and they don’t respond. That happened again on Wednesday. As Romar might say, it is becoming a pattern.
Up next: Washington vs. Oregon State, 12 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network.
