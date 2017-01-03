Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Elijah Qualls, John Ross to leave UW and enter NFL draft

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser