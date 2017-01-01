Huskies disappointed after loss to Alabama, but ‘the bar has been moved forward’

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016