Alabama’s Jonah Williams, Huskies’ Jake Browning are good friends

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library