Huskies celebrate after beating Cougars in Apple Cup

The tree lighting ceremony from the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven on Friday, Nov. 25, in Bellingham. The lighting was followed by a performance from the Bellingham High School Showstoppers.
Under a steady breeze and some occasional rain, an estimated group of more than 1,000 join hands along Capitol Lake in Olympia, Wash. on Wednesday in a Hands Around Capitol Lake event. According to organizers, the goal of the gathering is to help promote peace in the wake of what many feel was a divisive political season.