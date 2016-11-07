Chris Petersen: ‘USC is right back to USC. You just watch the tape’

1:43 2016 Cheerfest showcases Whatcom cheer and dance team routines Pause

0:23 Deer strolls through Fairhaven

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:04 Heavy rainfall swells Nooksack Falls

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: A presidential race of historic surprises and scandals