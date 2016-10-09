Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

Researchers discuss what they have learned in 10 years of studying the endangered Southern Resident killer whales, including using tracking darts to follow their migration. An expert panel said Tuesday, Oct. 5 that a dart tag on an endangered Puget Sound orca was the source of a fungal infection that contributed to its death last March off Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
A NASA camera shared a view of massive Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station. Matthew, a Category 4 storm, pounded Haiti early Tuesday, Oct. 4 with 145 mph winds, causing widespread flooding and mudslides. It is expected to hit Florida by Wednesday or Thursday.