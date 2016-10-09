Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

University of Washington head coach Chris Petersen talks about Saturday's victory over the Oregon Ducks.
Christian Caple ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Northwest News

NOAA video explains tagging orcas as a research tool

Researchers discuss what they have learned in 10 years of studying the endangered Southern Resident killer whales, including using tracking darts to follow their migration. An expert panel said Tuesday, Oct. 5 that a dart tag on an endangered Puget Sound orca was the source of a fungal infection that contributed to its death last March off Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Elections 2016

VP candidates' one shot at debate is testy and defensive

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Sports Videos