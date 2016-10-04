Despite QB questions, Oregon’s offense still a big threat, Huskies say

2:16 Jake Browning before UW-Stanford game Pause

2:13 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews top-10 matchup with Stanford

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

1:18 Guilty plea for man who delivered fatal blow caught on camera

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

1:50 Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast