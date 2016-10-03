Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching named Pac-12 defensive player of the week

Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching collected another accolade after his three-sack performance in UW’s 44-6 victory over Stanford on Friday.
Wooching, a fifth-year senior, was voted the Pac-12’s defensive player of the week, one day after being named the Walter Camp Football national defensive player of the week.
Wooching’s three sacks tied for 10th-most in UW single-game history, and he now leads the Huskies with 4.5 sacks through five games this season.
He is the first UW player to win a conference player of the week award this year.
California quarterback Davis Webb was voted offensive player of the week, and Colorado kicker Davis Price was named special-teams player of the week.
