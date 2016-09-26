Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews top-10 matchup with Stanford

Rakeyia Scott, wife of Charlotte police shooting victim Keith Lamont Scott, released a cell phone video Friday, Sept. 23 that she recorded in the moments leading up to her husband's death. In the video, Scott is heard yelling "Keith! Don’t do it" seconds before the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department fire fatal shots.
Protesters took to the streets of Charlotte, N.C. following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Officials allege a black officer opened fire on Scott after he emerged from his car with a gun in the University City area. Family members say Scott, a disabled black man, was holding a book.
When Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take the stage in New York, they may be the only ones fact checking each other. After an incident involving CNN’s Candy Crowley in the 2012 election, journalists who act as debate moderators may be much slower to correct the candidates in front of millions of Americans - but is that a good thing?
Western Washington University officials turned the sign atop the Herald Building blue and hosted a fireworks show as part of "Paint B’ham Blue for WWU," a freshman orientation event Wednesday, Sept. 21 that the university's alumni association aims to make an annual event.
Two years ago, Kevin Slaughter proposed to Taylor Weaver on a Ferris wheel. On Monday, Sept. 19, the Shelton couple tied the knot atop the classic wooden roller coaster at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, after winning the 28th annual contest held by STAR 101.5 FM. Radio host Kent Philips, an ordained minister, officiated the sky-high nuptials in seconds from a coaster car behind the couple. Read more: http://bit.ly/2cD8AzG