Stanford, McCaffrey upend Cal in Big Game

Christian McCaffrey’s 90-yard touchdown run highlighted a record-setting 284-yard rushing performance that led Stanford to its seventh straight Big Game win, 45-31 over Cal on Saturday.
McCaffrey broke his own single-game rushing record at Stanford of 243 yards and the Big Game record of 226 yards set by Cal’s Joe Igber in 2002 to help the Cardinal (8-3, 6-3 Pac-12) keep the coveted Axe with yet another win over their rival.
Stanford matched the longest win streak in the rivalry that dates back to 1892. The Cardinal also won seven straight against Cal (4-7, 2-6) from 1995-2001.
Davis Webb threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Bears, who are assured of a fifth losing season in the past six years and will miss out on a bowl bid unless there are not enough six-win teams to fill all the slots.
Oregon 30, No. 11 Utah 28 – Justin Herbert threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Carrington with two seconds remaining to give the Ducks the upset.
Oregon (4-7, 2-6 Pacific-12 Conference) drove 75 yards on 10 plays in just over two minutes for the winning score. Carrington initially was ruled out of bounds, but the call was reversed.
Utah (8-3, 5-3, No. 12 College Football Playoff), which was eliminated from the Pac-12 South Division race, took a 28-24 lead on Troy Williams’ 30-yard pass to Evan Moeai with 2:18 left.
No. 12 Colorado 38, No. 20 Washington State 24 in Boulder, Colo. – Sefo Liufau threw for 345 yards, rushed for 108 and scored three touchdowns as the Buffaloes defeated the Cougars in a matchup of unlikely Pac-12 division leaders.
Wyoming 34, No. 24 San Diego State 33 in Laramie, Wyo. – Former Firebaugh High standout Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns, including a 29-yard score to C.J. Johnson with 1:07 to play, and the Cowboys (8-3, 6-1 Mountain West Conference) stopped a two-point conversion attempt with no time remaining to pull off the stunning upset.
After Johnson’s scoring catch, San Diego State (9-2, 6-1) drove 99 yards in 11 plays, capped by Christian Chapman’s desperation heave that Quest Truxton caught on the rebound for a 23-yard score with no time left.
Aztecs coach Rocky Long went for the win, and Chapman’s two-point conversion pass attempt was knocked away by Antonio Hull.
Nevada 38, Utah State 37 in Reno – Ty Gangi scored on a 6-yard run with five seconds left as the Wolf Pack (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Aggies (3-8, 1-7).
With 11 seconds left, Nevada faced fourth and goal. Gangi faked a handoff, rolled to his right looking to pass, then saw an opening up the middle and sprinted untouched into the end zone. Spencer Pettit’s point-after touchdown made it 38-37.
No. 22 Boise State 42, UNLV 25 in Boise, Idaho – Jeremy McNichols rushed for 206 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead the Broncos (10-1, 6-1 Mountain West, No. 20 CFP) over the Rebels (4-7, 3-4) on Friday night.
