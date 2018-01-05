Here’s what former LC standout Daulton Hommes received following the holidays

Former Lynden Christian standout Daulton Hommes, a sophomore forward for the Western Washington men’s basketball team, was selected the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the final week of 2017.
Hommes averaged 23.0 points in a pair of WWU wins during the week, scoring 17 points in an 86-80 win at Seattle Pacific Dec. 28 and 29 in a 90-86 win at Saint Martin’s two days later. He also averaged 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game and shot 46.9 percent (15 for 32) from the floor.
Hommes leads the Vikings with 18.9 points per game this season, is tied for third with 6.2 rebounds per game and stands second with 29 assists. This marks the second time he’s earned the league’s weekly award, also claiming it Dec. 11-17.
He’s helped WWU get off to a 10-3 start this season and jump atop the GNAC standings with a 5-0 league mark. The Vikings will try to continue their GNAC win streak Saturday, when they host rival Central Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday at Carver Gym.
Get ready for the action.— WWU Athletics (@WWUAthletics) January 4, 2018
Men’s basketball vs. CWU this Saturday at 7 PM in Carver. #GoViks @WWUHoops pic.twitter.com/wOgF6NfLYK
