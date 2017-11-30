She did something tonight only four others in WWU volleyball history have

The Western Washington University volleyball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 3-1 win over Alaska Anchorage Thursday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Championships West Regional.
The No. 2-seed Vikings were led by Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year Abby Phelps who recorded a career-high 28 kills, fourth-best in WWU history. Western improved to 26-3 overall with the 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.
With the win, the GNAC champion Vikings move on to the semifinal round of the West Regional and will face No. 3-seed Northwest Nazarene in a rematch of the top two teams in the GNAC from the regular season. NNU beat Central Washington 3-2 in the first quarterfinal match.
Comments