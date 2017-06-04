These Whatcom alums are just as talented in the classroom as on the playing surfaces

A pair of Western Washington University who graduated from Whatcom County high schools received postseason awards last week.
Gordie Kordas, a senior from Blaine, was one of six Vikings selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Division II Academic All-District 8 Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country teams. Kordas has a 3.76 grade-point average as a chemistry major, according to a WWU release, and finished third at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a season-best leap of 15 feet, 9 inches at the Oregon Twilight. The mark was the sixth-best in WWU history. Kordas finished fifth at the GNAC Championships.
Kordas also shared WWU’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year award with Garrett Strawn.
Karisa Stapp, a junior from Mount Baker, shared WWU’s Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award with Bethany Drake after helping the Vikings to the NCAA Division II national title in rowing last weekend. Stapp, an accounting major, held a 3.85 GPA and was named to the District 8 CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large team and is a two-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athlete selection.
