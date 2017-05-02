WWU Vikings

May 02, 2017 1:38 PM

This Bellingham High graduate was honored for a third straight year

By David Rasbach

Former Bellingham High standout Jenn Paul was one of two Western Washington women’s golfers selected to the 2016-17 Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-League team on Tuesday.

Paul was selected first team All-GNAC for the third straight season after finishing second in the conference with a 77.5 scoring average. The junior finished tied for third at last week’s GNAC Championships in Idaho – the third straight year she’s finished third.

She will represent the Vikings as an individual at the NCAA Division II West Regional May 8-10 at Wichita Falls (Texas) Country Club.

Sophomore teammate Stphanie Sewell was selected second-team All-GNAC.

