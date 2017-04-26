These former Bellingham High golfers had strong showings at the GNAC Championships

Former Bellingham High standout Jenn Paul finished tied for third at the 2017 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships Tuesday at Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Resort Golf Course, helping Western Washington University finish second.
After shooting a first round 75 Monday, Paul, a junior, shot a 79 Tuesday to finish 12-over for the tournament and 7 strokes behind medalist Emily Leung of Simon Fraser. Seniors Audrey Orem and Brooke Branigan, also both former Bellingham standouts playing for WWU, finished 14th (20-over) and 22nd (29-over), respectively.
The Western men overcame a 6-stroke deficit on the final day at the GNAC Men’s Championships to claim their second straight league title. Sophomore Cody Roth, who is also a Bellingham High graduate), shot a 2-over 73 in the final round to move up five spots into a five-way tie for 12th place at 10-over for the tournament.
Both teams await official word on whether they will be invited to the NCAA Division II super regionals. The WWU men are ranked No. 6 in the NCAA Division II West Region poll, while the women are No. 13.
On Wednesday, Branigan and Paul learned they each been selected to the GNAC’s All-Academic team. Both hold 3.56 GPA’s, Branigans in Kinesiology and Paul in Accounting.
Comments