First the Mariners, then the state senate; this team sure knows how to celebrate a title

The Washington state Senate honored the Western Washington University women’s soccer team Thursday by passing a resolution recognizing the Vikings for their outstanding 2016 season, which culminated with the program’s first NCAA Division II national title.
“The Western women’s soccer team exemplified what it means to be student-athletes by achieving both academic and athletic success in the 2016 season. It is an honor to recognize their national championship for the state of Washington,” said Senator Kevin Ranker ( D-Orcas Island), who sponsored Senate Resolution 8657.
The team appeared in the Senate chamber while the resolution was read and was introduced by the lieutenant governor.
Earlier this week, the team was honored before the Seattle Mariners’ game against the Marlins on Tuesday at Safeco Field.
“Earning a national championship in team sports requires a unified team effort, hard work and determination; something the Legislature should emulate in our own work,” Ranker said in a release. “The team’s accomplishments and sportsmanship on the national stage is a point of pride for the university, alumni and communities throughout Washington.”
