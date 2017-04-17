Not one; not two; not three ... she’s won this title eight times during her career

Western Washington University senior Jenn Paul, a graduate of Bellingham High, was selected the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for April 10-16.
Paul finished in a three-way tie for seventh at the Mustang Intercollegiate at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona. She turned in rounds of 71 and 73 to finish the 36-hole regular-season finale at even-par 144. It was Paul’s second top-10 finish this season and helped the Vikings to a fifth-place finish in the 19-team field.
Paul, a two-time GNAC co-Player of the Year selection, heads to the April 24-25 GNAC Championships at Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Reseort with a league-best scoring average of 77.6. This is the eighth GNAC Player of the Week honor for Paul in her career and first this season.
Comments