WWU Vikings

April 17, 2017 4:17 PM

Not one; not two; not three ... she’s won this title eight times during her career

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Western Washington University senior Jenn Paul, a graduate of Bellingham High, was selected the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for April 10-16.

Paul finished in a three-way tie for seventh at the Mustang Intercollegiate at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona. She turned in rounds of 71 and 73 to finish the 36-hole regular-season finale at even-par 144. It was Paul’s second top-10 finish this season and helped the Vikings to a fifth-place finish in the 19-team field.

Paul, a two-time GNAC co-Player of the Year selection, heads to the April 24-25 GNAC Championships at Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Reseort with a league-best scoring average of 77.6. This is the eighth GNAC Player of the Week honor for Paul in her career and first this season.

