GNAC

She did something tonight only four others in WWU volleyball history have

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

November 30, 2017 10:01 PM

The Western Washington University volleyball team extended its winning streak to 19 games with a 3-1 win over Alaska Anchorage Thursday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Championships West Regional.

The No. 2-seed Vikings were led by Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year Abby Phelps who recorded a career-high 28 kills, fourth-best in WWU history. Western improved to 26-3 overall with the 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 victory.

With the win, the GNAC champion Vikings move on to the semifinal round of the West Regional and will face No. 3-seed Northwest Nazarene in a rematch of the top two teams in the GNAC from the regular season. NNU beat Central Washington 3-2 in the first quarterfinal match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Curtis’ Kasey Woodruff discusses signing with WWU, preparing for state volleyball

    Curtis' Kasey Woodruff signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play volleyball at Western Washington University next year.

Curtis’ Kasey Woodruff discusses signing with WWU, preparing for state volleyball

Curtis’ Kasey Woodruff discusses signing with WWU, preparing for state volleyball 2:00

Curtis’ Kasey Woodruff discusses signing with WWU, preparing for state volleyball
Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree illuminated in New York

View More Video