Mike Bianchi: Bowden, Shula, Schnellenberger, Spurrier brought artistic touch to Florida football

Like all of the great painters, inventors and adventurers before them, they came here in search of something new - a new world, a new challenge and a new landscape in which to create their eternal masterpieces.
They are the great athletic artists and architects of Florida football history; the men of mastery who had the inspiration and imagination to create something where there was nothing before. As the great Michelangelo once said, "I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free."
And, so, too, did Don Shula and Bobby Bowden and Steve Spurrier and Howard Schnellenberger and so many others. They had the vision to sculpt Super Bowl and national championship seasons out of bereft and bankrupt programs.
"We came to the State of Florida like Rembrandt," says Schnellenberger, the former University of Miami coach who won the state's first national championship. "We had a blank canvas in which to create our own works of art."
"It's more like architecture," says former UCF coach George O'Leary, who drew the plans that transformed UCF into the youngest university in history to ever win a BCS bowl. "You have to design the building, lay the foundation, build the structure and then figure out how to decorate it with the right furniture. But the most important part is building the foundation because if that's not done right, everything else crumbles."
These gridiron giants were much like the iconic Spanish explorer who discovered our state 500 years ago. In 1513, Ponce de Leon, in search of the mythical Fountain of Youth, landed upon this lush and plentiful island paradise and named it La Florida - meaning "flowery."
Likewise, the pigskin pathfinders sailed here through uncharted waters in search of their own immortality. They were smarter than the rest because they foresaw the untapped natural resources and fertile recruiting grounds. They somehow sensed there was something magical and mystical in our orange juice and seawater that transformed our football players into what Jake Gaither - the Florida A&M legend - famously said were phenomenal athletes who possessed three important qualities. They were "agile, mobile and hostile."
Gaither, in the days before integration, had heard the stories of the amazing athletes in Belle Glade - hungry, hard-working kids who grew up big and fast along the mucky shores of Lake Okeechobee in the heart of sugar country. The kids, many of whom lived in poverty, would show up in the cane fields at harvest time. The sugar workers, in order to prepare the cane for cutting, would burn the leaves from the stalk by setting the fields afire on three sides. That meant the rabbits, raccoons, possums and armadillos would be flushed out of one end.
And that is where the teenage boys from Belle Glade stood and waited with a sugar cane stalk in one hand and a sack in the other. When the rabbits came running out, the kids would take off, whacking the rabbits over the head with the cane stalk and stuffing the squirming bodies into their sack. Dinner for a month! If you could chase down a scared rabbit, you indeed fit Gaither's standards of being "agile, mobile and hostile."
Gaither coached for 25 years at FAMU, from 1945-69, and compiled an amazing record of 204-36-4. He won six Black College National Championships, sent 42 players to the NFL and showed America that blacks lives matter decades before it became a national movement.
"Coach Gaither gave black kids in this state a place to go and a place to be proud of," the late Bob Hayes, a FAMU grad and former Olympic gold medalist in the 100 meters, once told me. "He was a father to so many kids who didn't have fathers."
All of Florida's gridiron grandmasters were fathers in their own way, procreating programs and organizations that grew into some of the most dynamic and dynastic offspring in the history of football. The granddaddy of them all was Shula, who took over what was then the only pro sports franchise in the state back in 1970.
In those days, Florida was a primeval football forest, filled with untapped potential and virgin resources. The college football programs in the state had yet to emerge and the expansion Dolphins were a combined 15-39-2 in their first four seasons under head coach George Wilson. Today, there are nine big-time professional sports franchises in the state - three NFL teams, two NBA teams, two MLB teams and two NHL teams. Back then, there was only the Dolphins.
Shula was one of the brightest young coaches in the league but had a falling out with Baltimore Colts management after the Colts were shockingly upset in Super Bowl III by Joe Namath and the AFL's New York Jets. Says longtime Miami broadcaster and resident South Florida sports historian Hank Goldberg: "The rumor was that Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom lost a big bet on Super Bowl III and never forgave Shula.
"It was a coup for the Dolphins because Shula immediately came in and changed the culture and implemented a plan," Goldberg adds. "The coaching staff under Wilson used to play cards on the flights to games and take three-hour lunches; Shula ate lunch at his desk. He came in and immediately started having four-a-day practices."
The Dolphins would go 10-4 and make the playoffs in Shula's first season, advance to the Super Bowl in Year 2 and then, in 1972, Shula choreographed the only perfect season in the history of the NFL. He was an innovator and a motivator who perfected the 3-4 defense and was one of the first coaches to aggressively utilize situational substitutions.
"He showed all of those who followed him in this state what could be accomplished if you had a better plan than everybody else," said Schnellenberger, who was Shula's offensive coordinator during those glory years.
Schnellenberger obviously learned well from the master because he would organize a similar plan when he took over a moribund University of Miami program that was on the verge of being shut down. UM's Board of Trustees was scheduled to hold a vote on whether to drop the football program down to the Division I-AA level or dump it altogether, but at the last minute it decided to give Division I-A one last shot by hiring Schnellenberger in 1979.
"My first thought was, 'What the hell have I gotten into?' " Schnellenberger says now. "They had no money, no facilities and no idea. That's when I decided to create something that would put us on the map."
Literally, figuratively and philosophically.
Schnellenberger drew an imaginary recruiting line on a map along Interstate 4 from Tampa to Orlando to Daytona Beach and declared that everything below it was "The State of Miami." The pipe-smoking pied piper was the first to make it cool for all of those incredible South Florida players from Pahokee to Palmetto Bay to stay home.
"Our mission was to stop those northern carpetbaggers from coming down and stealing our players," Schnellenberger says.
And the rest, of course, is Florida football history. Five years later, Schnellenberger pulled off the "Miracle in Miami" by beating a supposedly invincible Nebraska team in the 1983 season's Orange Bowl. It would be first of five national titles for the Hurricanes and the first of 11 national championships won by Sunshine State teams.
"After Howard won his, it opened the floodgates," Bowden says. "He proved to the rest of us that it could be done in this state."
Could it ever.
Bobby, the original riverboat gambler, left West Virginia for the new Florida frontier, revived an equally comatose program at FSU and turned the Seminoles into a program that finished in the top five in the country for 14 straight seasons in the 1980s and '90s.
And then there was Spurrier, who returned to his alma mater at the University of Florida in 1990 and created the Fun 'N' Gun - one of the most revolutionary passing offenses in the history of college football.
They all painted their masterpieces in their own unique way. Bowden did it with gentle brushstrokes and a distinctly southern accent.
"The reason I left West Virginia for Florida State is because I wanted to come home," Bobby says. "I wanted to be in the Deep South."
Spurrier preferred to paint with lots of confident colors; with pastels of pizzazz and panache. When a writer once referred to him as a genius in an article, Spurrier corrected him: "Please don't call me a genius; just call me a mastermind."
Jimmy Johnson took over for Schnellenberger at Miami and turned UM into simply the U. He painted his program's portrait in darker, rawer hues but highlighted it with speed, strut and swagger.
"I encouraged our players to be free spirits and they bought into it," Johnson says. "I didn't mind them being flamboyant as long as they played with discipline."
When you think about it, no state in the union has created as much football wizardry and virtuosity as Florida has. Shula is the all-time winningest coach in NFL history. Bowden has the second-most wins in major college history. Spurrier is the only figure in the annals of college football who has ever won a Heisman, coached a Heisman and guided a team to a national championship.
And greatness begets greatness. Without Spurrier, there's no Urban. Without Howard, there's no Jimmy. Without Bobby, there's no Jimbo. The great innovators don't just put their programs on the map; they actually draw the map so others can follow them to this pigskin paradise.
"The biggest thrill," Spurrier says, "is creating something at a place where it's never been done before."
A place like La Florida.
