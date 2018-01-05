This former Trojan isn’t just a standout on the football field

Former Meridian standout Spencer Blackburn, the starting center for the Eastern Washington University football team, has been selected to the 20th Annual Academic All-Star Team by the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Friday, according to a release from the school.
Blackburn, a 2014 graduate of Meridian, owns a 3.66 grade point average as a professional accounting major. He’ll also likely earn All-Big Sky Conference All-Academic team honors for a second straight year, according to the release.
Blackburn, who will enter his senior season in 2018 with 22 career starts, including all 11 games last fall, earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for a second year.
He also was selected to the Hero Sports Sophomore All-America squad in 2016 after his 2015 season was wiped out by a thumb injury. Blackburn took over as Eastern’s starting center in the fourth game of 2016 for injured senior Jerrod Jones.
Never miss a local story.
Blackburn is the 21st EWU player to make the Academic All-Star team. Current Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was selected the previous two years. Each of the nominees for the award were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletic credentials.
Comments