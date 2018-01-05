Former Meridian standout Spencer Blackburn, the center for Eastern Washington University football, has been selected to the Academic All-Star Team.
This former Trojan isn’t just a standout on the football field

By David Rasbach

January 05, 2018

Former Meridian standout Spencer Blackburn, the starting center for the Eastern Washington University football team, has been selected to the 20th Annual Academic All-Star Team by the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Friday, according to a release from the school.

Blackburn, a 2014 graduate of Meridian, owns a 3.66 grade point average as a professional accounting major. He’ll also likely earn All-Big Sky Conference All-Academic team honors for a second straight year, according to the release.

Blackburn, who will enter his senior season in 2018 with 22 career starts, including all 11 games last fall, earned second-team All-Big Sky honors for a second year.

He also was selected to the Hero Sports Sophomore All-America squad in 2016 after his 2015 season was wiped out by a thumb injury. Blackburn took over as Eastern’s starting center in the fourth game of 2016 for injured senior Jerrod Jones.

Blackburn is the 21st EWU player to make the Academic All-Star team. Current Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was selected the previous two years. Each of the nominees for the award were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletic credentials.

