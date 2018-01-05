Former Sehome and Central Washington football standout Bo Banner, right, earned honorable mention NCAA Division II All-American honors Friday.
College Sports

This Sehome alum racked up a dozen sacks and just added an All-America honor

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

January 05, 2018 12:22 PM

Former Sehome football standout Bo Banner earned honorable mention NCAA Division II All-America honors Friday, according to a release by ncaa.com.

Banner, a senior defensive lineman at Central Washington University, was one of four Wildcats to be honored on the team, joining first-team linebacker Kevin Haynes and honorable mention tight end Kyle Self and defensive back Tyler Hasty.

Banner led CWU with 12 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss this season. He also had 30 total tackles (22 solo and eight assists), an interception, five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, helping the Wildcats (11-1) win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title and advance to the Division II playoffs. He had two sacks in CWU’s overtime loss to Texas A&M Commerce Nov. 25 in the Round of 16.

He also was selected GNAC Defensive Player of the year and was selected second-team All-American by the Conference Commissioners Association and a first-team All-Region selection by the CCA.

Banner wrapped up his carer with 104 tackles and 19.5 sacks in 43 games.

