Central Washington defensive lineman Bo Banner (48) celebrates with a teammate. Banner, a Sehome High alum, was selected the GNAC Defensive Lineman of the Year. Joseph Epperson / Eppic Media Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
This former Sehome Mariner is doing big things at Central Washington University

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 16, 2017 03:31 PM

Former Sehome standout Bo Banner has been selected the 2017 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. Banner was one of a record 21 Central Washington University football players to make the All-GNAC team Wednesday.

Banner, who is the third Wildcat to win the award and the first since 2014, has 10 of his team’s 58 sacks this season. He also earned first-team All-GNAC honors.

He is one of three Whatcom County alumni playing on the team, along with senior defensive end and team captain James Fakemma from Blaine and freshman defensive back Lucas Peterson from Lynden.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with an 11-0 record and earned the top overall seed into the NCAA Division II Super Region 4, receiving a first-round bye. They will play the winner between No. 4 Winona State and No. 5 Texas A&M Commerce Saturday, Nov. 25, in Ellensburg.

