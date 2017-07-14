This Meridian alum just earned a prestigous scholarship

Former Meridian football standout Spencer Blackburn has been selected the 2017 recipient of the Larry Hattemer Offensive Lineman Scholarship, according to an email from Eastern Washington University.
The scholarship is named after the longtime former Eagles offensive line coach and was created in 1991. Other recipients of the scholarship include the Philadelphia Eagles’ Aaron Neary and graduated senior Jerrod Jones, whom Blackburn replaced at center for the final 11 games of last season following Jones’ knee injury.
Blackburn is a 2014 graduate of Meridian High School, earned Sophomore All-America honors and was selected second-team All-Big Sky and first-team Academic All-Big Sky last fall. Blackburn helped Eastern rank second in FCS in total offense with an average of 529.6 yards per game, trailing only Sam Houston State at 547.3 per outing.
EWU opens the 2017 season Sept. 2 at Texas Tech in a game that will be televised by Fox Sports Networks.
