Bellingham’s homegrown talent highlights Bells’ WCL All-Star selections

A pair of Bellingham Bells hometown products were selected to the North roster for the 2017 West Coast League All-Star Game on Monday. Bellingham High graduate Austin Shenton was selected to play first base, while Squalicum alum Ernie Yake was selected at shortstop.
Shenton, who is set to play for Florida International next spring, is leading the WCL with a .409 batting average and leads the Bells with 24 RBI this season.
Yake, who just finished his freshman year at Gonzaga, also is having a strong summer season, hitting .357 with 15 RBI and a homer.
The duo will be joined by Bells catcher Chase Illig and pitchers Holden Powell and Zach Pettway for the July 18 all-star game in Yakima.
