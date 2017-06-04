These three former Whatcom baseball stars are still making noise in the NWAC

A pair of Whatcom County high school baseball alums helped their current teams reach the Northwest Athletic Conference championship game on Monday, and both saw playing time in the title tilt.
Kyle Sandstrom, a freshman outfielder at Lower Columbia College out of Ferndale, went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to help the Red Devils claim the league title with a 5-1 victory over Everett Community College in Longview. Sandstrom finished the year hitting .312 (44 for 141) with 22 RBI, eight doubles, 35 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
Connor Sage, a freshman from Squalicum, threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit, no-walk relief and struck out two in the losing effort by the Trojans. He finished the season 3-0 with a 2.60 ERA and a save in 15 games, striking out 24 and allowing 34 hits and eight walks in 38 innings of work.
Former Bellingham High standout Austin Shenton, now a freshman infielder at Bellevue Community College, was selected to the 2017 ABCA/Rawlings All-American second-team, the Northwest-ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Association Northwest All-Region first team, the All-NWAC first team and the NWAC All-North Region first team. Shenton finished third in the NWAC with a .395 batting average (73 for 185) with seven homers, 15 doubles, 56 RBI, 52 runs scored and six stolen bases.
Comments