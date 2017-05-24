Former Mount Baker standout Spencer Backstrom, who is now a senior playing for Pacific University, was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-West Region third-team.
Former Mount Baker standout Spencer Backstrom, who is now a senior playing for Pacific University, was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-West Region third-team. Ellie Parker / Pacific Sports Information Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Former Mount Baker standout Spencer Backstrom, who is now a senior playing for Pacific University, was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-West Region third-team. Ellie Parker / Pacific Sports Information Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

College Sports

This Whatcom County graduate finished his collegiate career strong

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

May 24, 2017 4:10 PM

Former Mount Baker standout Spencer Backstrom, who is now a senior playing for Pacific University, was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-West Region third-team on Tuesday.

In his final season with the Boxers, Backstrom recorded 85 strikeouts in 60 innings of work. He finished with a 4-2 record, four saves and a 1.95 ERA in 14 appearances and was selected second-team All-Northwest Conference.

Backstrom also was selected the Boxer Club Athlete of the Month in February and the NWC Student-Athlete Pitchers of the Week on Feb. 14.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UW quarterback Jake Browning: "I am definitely ready to start getting ready for Rutgers"

UW quarterback Jake Browning: 1:04

UW quarterback Jake Browning: "I am definitely ready to start getting ready for Rutgers"
UW redshirt senior linebacker Keyshawn Bierria: 0:52

UW redshirt senior linebacker Keyshawn Bierria: "I do feel like the old man out here"
UW coach Chris Petersen: 'There are going to be hard things in football that we have to be able to' 0:26

UW coach Chris Petersen: 'There are going to be hard things in football that we have to be able to'

View More Video