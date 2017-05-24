This Whatcom County graduate finished his collegiate career strong

Former Mount Baker standout Spencer Backstrom, who is now a senior playing for Pacific University, was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-West Region third-team on Tuesday.
In his final season with the Boxers, Backstrom recorded 85 strikeouts in 60 innings of work. He finished with a 4-2 record, four saves and a 1.95 ERA in 14 appearances and was selected second-team All-Northwest Conference.
Backstrom also was selected the Boxer Club Athlete of the Month in February and the NWC Student-Athlete Pitchers of the Week on Feb. 14.
