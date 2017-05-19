College Sports

May 19, 2017 2:00 PM

Her strong Pac-12 showing helped earn her a trip to the NCAA D-I West Prelims

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Former Squalicum standout Gina Flint finished second to Arizona State’s Maggie Ewen in the discus at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships last week in Eugene, Oregon.

Flint had a throw of 170 feet, 6 inches, finishing behind Ewen’s toss of 196-2.

Flint, a junior at the University of Washington, also placed seventh in the shot put at the meet with a throw of 50-7 1/2 . Ewen also won the league title in that event with a throw of 56-4 1/2 .

Both of Flints marks were good enough to qualify her for the NCAA Division I Championships West Preliminary, which will be held May 25-27 in Austin, Texas. Flint enters with the 31st-best seed mark in the shot put and with the 29th-best mark in the discus.

