Her strong Pac-12 showing helped earn her a trip to the NCAA D-I West Prelims

Former Squalicum standout Gina Flint finished second to Arizona State’s Maggie Ewen in the discus at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships last week in Eugene, Oregon.
Flint had a throw of 170 feet, 6 inches, finishing behind Ewen’s toss of 196-2.
Flint, a junior at the University of Washington, also placed seventh in the shot put at the meet with a throw of 50-7 1/2 . Ewen also won the league title in that event with a throw of 56-4 1/2 .
Both of Flints marks were good enough to qualify her for the NCAA Division I Championships West Preliminary, which will be held May 25-27 in Austin, Texas. Flint enters with the 31st-best seed mark in the shot put and with the 29th-best mark in the discus.
Comments