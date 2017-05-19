How did this former Blaine golfer fare at the NCAA golf regionals?

Former Blaine standout Ryan Wallen finished tied for 38th overall at the NCAA Men’s Division I Washington Regional Wednesday at the Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish.
After shooting a 1-over 72 in Monday’s first round, Wallen, a senior, went 3-over on Tuesday and 6-over on Wednesday,
His final round got off to a difficult start, as he went 4-over through the first four holes, but back-to-back birdies late in the round brought him back into the top half of the field. But a bogey on No. 17 bumped him back down and had him finish a 10-over (223) for the tournament. Wallen was the top finisher among the individuals to earn bids to the Washington Regional, but he did not earn a spot in next week’s national championships.
“We knew we needed to shoot under par (Wednesday), and that probably resulted in him playing too aggressive,” Cowboys coach Joe Jensen said in a press release. “It was still an awesome tournament for him, but he just didn’t play as well today as he did the last two days. Wanting to finish well probably made him a little tight, but it was still a good showing and I’m proud of him.”
