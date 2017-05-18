This Lynden alum set a school record, but was it enough to get her to nationals?

Former Lynden standout Alexa Shindruk trimmed 40 seconds off her previous personal best time in the 10,000 meters to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title in the event May 12, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the Central Washington sophomore into the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Shindruk won the GNAC title with a time of 35 minutes, 58.99 seconds, which was a new school record for the Wildcats but ended up being just over 11 seconds slower than the final qualifier for the national championships.
Shindruk also placed seventh in the 5,000 meters at the GNAC Championships a day later with a time of 17:41.37.
Fellow Lynden alum Grant Scarlet, a freshman at Central, placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 3.75 inches.
Comments