May 04, 2017 12:21 PM

This WCC and LC alum is heading to Alaska to play basketball

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Former Whatcom Community College and Lynden Christian basketball player Daulton Lootens signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Alaska Monday at a ceremony at WCC.

Lootens, a 6-foot-6 center, played 28 games for the Orcas last season, averaging 10.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocked shot and 0.9 assists per game in 24.4 minutes of action. He scored a season-high 28 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Nov. 27 against Green River and recorded six double-doubles last season.

The Nanooks went 13-16 last season and did not advance to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

