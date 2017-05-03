This Blaine grad makes the grade as a chemical engineering major while playing two sports

Former Blaine standout Jon Fakkema was selected to the All-Academic track and field team by New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) last week.
Fakkema, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was one of 57 men’s track and field student-athletes in the NEWMAC to have earned at least a 3.5 GPA (4.35 on a 5.0 scale) during the fall 2016 semester, achieved second-year status at his institution and been a member of the varsity squad at their school for the entire season to qualify for the team.
Fakkema, who also plays football at MIT, also took first place in the hammer at the NEWMAC Championships with a throw of 164 feet, 3 1/4 inches on Saturday and placed second in the shot put (45-5 1/4) and discus (140-7). His 26 points made him the top-rated thrower in the conference and helped MIT claim its 17th straight NEWMAC title.
MIT next travels to Williams College for the New England NCAA Division III Championships beginning Thursday.
