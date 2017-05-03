One year after winning Newcomer of the Year honors, this Lynden grad made all-league

Former Lynden softball standout Brooke Bonsen earned second-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors pitching for Northwest Nazarene, according to a release Tuesday from the league.
Bonsen, a senior, finished second for the Crusaders with a 4.97 ERA and went 12-13 in 27 appearances this year. She struck out a team-high 55 batters, while walking 35 and allowing 210 hits. Opponents had a .317 batting averaged against her in 150 2/3 innings of work.
She won GNAC Pitcher of the Week honors the final week in March after leading NNU to a pair of victories at Simon Fraser. Bonson also was selected GNAC Newcomer of the Year in 2016 after transferring from Bellevue Community College.
Western Washington had five players honored on the All-GNAC team, including two first-teamers – pitcher Anna Kasner and first baseman Emily Benson. Pitcher Shearyna Labasan and third baseman Makinlee Sellevold were second-team selections, while catcher Carlie Richards was honorable mention. Kasner was selected Co-Pitcher of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year.
