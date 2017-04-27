Former Blaine golfer Wallen selected All-Mountain West

University of Wyoming senior golfer Ryan Wallen, who graduated from Blaine High School, has been selected to the All-Mountain West Conference team.
Wallen, who earlier this week finished tied for third at the MWC Championships in Tucson, Arizona, was the only Cowboy and one of only three seniors selected to the team. He is only the fourth Wyoming golfer and the first since Gabe Maier in 2011 to make the all-MWC team.
“I’m thrilled that the coaches recognize him as one of the top golfers in the league and an all-conference performer,” Wyoming head coach Joe Jensen said in a press release. “He had a solid year and he’s a great student-athlete. His play at the conference championship in front of the rest of the teams in our league was a great showcase of his talent.”
Wallen, who has an adjusted scoring average of 72.37, is now waiting to see if he will be selected to play in the NCAA Division I regional at the end of the month. The announcement is scheduled to be broadcast live at 9 a.m. Thursday on the Golf Channel.
