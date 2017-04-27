This former Sehome star honored for his performance off the track

Former Sehome standout Colton Johnsen was one of 51 Eastern Washington University student-athletes honored on the Big Sky Conference All-Academic team for the winter quarter of 2017.
To qualify for the team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.20 cumlative grade point average or better and participate in at least half of their team’s competitions.
Johnsen, a freshman, was honored on the men’s indoor track and field team. In his young career as an Eagle, Johnsen has a best time of 9 minutes, 0.06 seconds in the 3,000 meters and 14:45.04 in the 5,000.
