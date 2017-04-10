Boise animator re-creates North Carolina's shining moment at NCAA Tournament

Stop-motion artist Jared Jacobs of Boise used Legos to re-create the University of North Carolina and Gonzaga playing the last few seconds of the Tar Heels' NCAA men's basketball championship win. More on Jacobs’ hobby of re-creating famous sports plays here: http://bit.ly/2oihZFl
Courtesy of Jared Jacobs

Sports Videos