So, which big game you planning to watch tonight? M’s or Zags?

In one way, it’s a Washington sports fan’s dream situation. In another, it’s a nightmare.
Who are you going to watch? Do you tune in to watch the Seattle Mariners kick off what many hope will be a highly successful 2017 campaign against the Houston Astros as part of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, or do you watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ shot at history and a first NCAA Division I men’s basketball national title when they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the tournament affectionately known as March Madness?
Decisions ... Decisions ... Decisions. Better make sure you have fresh batteries in the remote, and if possible, set up a second screen so you can keep an eye on both.
The Mariners and Astros get action started in a game scheduled for a 5:10 p.m. (PDT) first pitch from Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Root Sports Northwest will televise the game, with “Mariners All Access” scheduled for 4 p.m. and “Mariners Pregame” at 4:30 p.m. KPUG-1170 will broadcast the game on the radio locally.
Here’s a look at some Mariners season previews from over the weekend:
▪ Tacoma’s Bob Dutton takes a look at if the Mariners have what it takes to end the longest postseason drought in MLB.
▪ Tacoma’s John McGrath looks at the improvements Seattle made during the offseason.
▪ Dutton examines five questions facing the Mariners this season.
▪ The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish looks at Felix Hernandex preparing to make his 10th Opening Day start for the M’s.
▪ The Seattle Times’ Evan Webeck rounds up what the national media are saying about the Mariners.
▪ Divish digs into the mind of Seattle’s Edwin Diaz and his 100-mph fastball.
About an hour after the Mariners start their quest for the top, Gonzaga will tip off against UNC in the first national championship game in program history. Coverage begins from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on CBS (Channel 7) at 6 p.m. “Championship Central will begin CBS’ coverage at 5:30 p.m. KBAI-930 will broadcast the game on the radio locally.
Here’s a look at some of the title game game previews:
▪ Seattle Times columnist Matt Columnist takes a look at Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss.
▪ The Spokesman-Review takes a look at how Gonzaga’s sports history will change after tonight’s game – win or lose.
▪ Spokane’s John Blanchette takes a look the men that helped build the Bulldogs into a national power.
▪ Spokane’s Jim Meehan examines what it’s like for Gonzaga to go up against one of basketball’s blue bloods.
▪ ESPN’s Myron Medcalf breaks down the big game.
▪ ESPN polls its experts for a winner.
Comments