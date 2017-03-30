Winning a national title was pretty sweet, but the perks may be even better

The 2016 NCAA Division II national champion Western Washington University women’s soccer team will be honored at Safeco Field before the Seattle Mariners’ April 18 Major League Baseball game against the Florida Marlins.
The team will be congratulated in a pregame tribute that will include senior defender Erin Russell throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Coach Travis Connell and the rest of the players and coaching staff will be on the field for festivities scheduled to begin approximately 20 minutes before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
The Vikings won their first national title after beating three-time defending national champion Grand Valley State 3-2 on Dec. 3 in Kansas City, Missouri, completing a 24-0-1 season that included a fifth-straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference title and a fifth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“This is a great honor for our program and our school, and such a neat experience for our student-athletes,” Connell said. “The Mariners are a fantastic organization and to be honored like this before a game is so special.”
