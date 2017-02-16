Sehome senior to stay close to home, play soccer at Western

Sehome senior Mason Rathkamp last week became the second Bellingham-area soccer player to sign a National Letter of Intent to stay close to home and play for Western Washington University.
Rathkamp joined Bellingham’s Alice Hiebert, who signed to play with the Viking women earlier this month.
“I’ve known so many past players and coaches at Western through my soccer career,” Rathkamp said. “I’ve built relationships with them, and I have those personal connections already. Plus I get to stay in town.”
Rathkamp was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection at midfielder last spring.
He said he will likely play a holding or defensive midfielder for the WWU, “something I’ve been doing my whole career and had pretty good success at.” He’s undecided on a major, though he said he’s leaning toward environmental science.
Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings
Athlete
School
Sport
College
Anthony Ball
Blaine
Football
Puget Sound
T.J. Bass
Mount Baker
Football
Idaho
Peyton Fullner
Lynden
Soccer
Central Washington
Christina Funk
Sehome
Soccer
Central Washington
Jessica Ganow
Sehome
Volleyball
Skagit Valley College
Alice Hiebert
Bellingham
Soccer
Western Washington
Jacob Hommes
Lynden
Football
Northwestern College
Matt James
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Maxwell Jeffrey
Ferndale
Baseball
Corban
Bekah Jensen
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Fort Lewis
Jocelyn Johnson
Bellingham
Volleyball
Colorado School of Mines
Morgan Jones
Bellingham
Soccer
Evergreen State
Buddy Juneau
Ferndale
Baseball
Everett CC
Austin Kelstrup
Blaine
Football
College of the Canyons
Rowan King
Squalicum
Swimming
Pacific
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
Basketball
Northwest Nazarene
Jalen Kortlever
Blaine
Football
Benedictine
Sophia Lawrence
Bellingham
Volleyball
George Fox
Winterhawk Leighton
Ferndale
Football
Central Washington
Damek Mitchell
Squalicum
Basketball
Lewis-Clark State
Ben Peterson
Squalicum
Football
Air Force
Brisen Pearson
Bellingham
Swimming
Southwest Oregon CC
Mason Rathkamp
Sehome
Soccer
Western Washington
Mason Shaw
Ferndale
Baseball
Yakima CC
Kendra Steele
Squalicum
Soccer
Portland
Tanner Steele
Lynden
Football
Carroll College
Whitney Walker
Ferndale
Beach volleyball
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Ruby Watson
Sehome
Cross country/track
Rice
Jack Wendling
Squalicum
Football
Central Washington
Drew Westford
Ferndale
Softball
Fairfield
Sydney Wong
Squalicum
Swimming
San Diego
Joe Worley
Bellingham
Soccer
Skagit Valley College
Jackson Zerba
Bellingham
Lacrosse
Westminster College
NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.
