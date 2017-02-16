Sehome senior to stay close to home, play soccer at Western

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:32 Nooksack Valley High School is snowed in

2:37 Dogs take a snow day in Lynden

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham