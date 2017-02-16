College Sports

Sehome senior to stay close to home, play soccer at Western

By David Rasbach

Sehome senior Mason Rathkamp last week became the second Bellingham-area soccer player to sign a National Letter of Intent to stay close to home and play for Western Washington University.

Rathkamp joined Bellingham’s Alice Hiebert, who signed to play with the Viking women earlier this month.

“I’ve known so many past players and coaches at Western through my soccer career,” Rathkamp said. “I’ve built relationships with them, and I have those personal connections already. Plus I get to stay in town.”

Rathkamp was a first-team All-Northwest Conference selection at midfielder last spring.

He said he will likely play a holding or defensive midfielder for the WWU, “something I’ve been doing my whole career and had pretty good success at.” He’s undecided on a major, though he said he’s leaning toward environmental science.

Whatcom County Class of 2017 signings

Athlete

School

Sport

College

Anthony Ball

Blaine

Football

Puget Sound

T.J. Bass

Mount Baker

Football

Idaho

Peyton Fullner

Lynden

Soccer

Central Washington

Christina Funk

Sehome

Soccer

Central Washington

Jessica Ganow

Sehome

Volleyball

Skagit Valley College

Alice Hiebert

Bellingham

Soccer

Western Washington

Jacob Hommes

Lynden

Football

Northwestern College

Matt James

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Maxwell Jeffrey

Ferndale

Baseball

Corban

Bekah Jensen

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Fort Lewis

Jocelyn Johnson

Bellingham

Volleyball

Colorado School of Mines

Morgan Jones

Bellingham

Soccer

Evergreen State

Buddy Juneau

Ferndale

Baseball

Everett CC

Austin Kelstrup

Blaine

Football

College of the Canyons

Rowan King

Squalicum

Swimming

Pacific

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

Basketball

Northwest Nazarene

Jalen Kortlever

Blaine

Football

Benedictine

Sophia Lawrence

Bellingham

Volleyball

George Fox

Winterhawk Leighton

Ferndale

Football

Central Washington

Damek Mitchell

Squalicum

Basketball

Lewis-Clark State

Ben Peterson

Squalicum

Football

Air Force

Brisen Pearson

Bellingham

Swimming

Southwest Oregon CC

Mason Rathkamp

Sehome

Soccer

Western Washington

Mason Shaw

Ferndale

Baseball

Yakima CC

Kendra Steele

Squalicum

Soccer

Portland

Tanner Steele

Lynden

Football

Carroll College

Whitney Walker

Ferndale

Beach volleyball

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Ruby Watson

Sehome

Cross country/track

Rice

Jack Wendling

Squalicum

Football

Central Washington

Drew Westford

Ferndale

Softball

Fairfield

Sydney Wong

Squalicum

Swimming

San Diego

Joe Worley

Bellingham

Soccer

Skagit Valley College

Jackson Zerba

Bellingham

Lacrosse

Westminster College

NOTE: To report a Whatcom County student athlete who has or will sign national letter or intent to continue their athletic careers, call 360-715-2286 or email sports@bhamherald.com.

