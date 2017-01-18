This Bellingham High graduate was just selected in the MLS SuperDraft

Bellingham High graduate Auden Schilder was selected by the San Jose Earthquakes in the fourth round of the MLS SuperDraft Wednesday. He was the 72nd selection overall.
Schilder, a 22-year-old redshirt junior from the University of Washington, started for the Huskies last season, earning five shutouts and All-Pac-12 second-team honors. He allowed 18 goals in 20 games in 2016, which was his only season as a starter at UW and was selected second-team NSCAA All-Far West Region.
During his time at UW, Schilder appeared in 22 games and logged 78 saves.
Schilder is not under contract, according to a story posted on SBnation.com, and will attempt to earn a spot on the Quakes’ roster this year. If he doesn’t make the cut, he will be eligible to sign with San Jose’s USL affiliate, Reno 1868 FC, in the hopes that he would later sign an MLS contract.
Before heading to Seattle, Schilder helped the Red Raiders to the Class 2A state title in 2010 and was selected all-state and The Bellingham Herald’s All-Whatcom County Player of the Year in 2013.
Comments