WWU to celebrate women’s soccer national title Jan. 23

Western Washington University will celebrate its 2016 NCAA Division II women’s soccer national championship at a free special event open to the campus and community Jan. 23 at the Viking Union Multipurpose Room.
WWU alumni, faculty, staff, parents, fans and supporters are invited to a receptions starting at 3:30 p.m., while students and the soccer team will march with the championship trophy from Wade King Recreation Center to the Viking Union beginning at the same time.
WWU president Sabah Randhawa, along with local and statewide dignitaries, are scheduled to attend the event, which is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m.
“This will be a wonderful event to celebrate the amazing accomplishment of this program and the student-athletes,” WWU Director of Athletics Steve Card said in a release. “This team not only rose to the top of its sport, but was an outstanding representation of our university and the Bellingham community.”
The Vikings beat Grand Valley State 3-2 on Dec. 3 in Kansas City, Missouri, for the program’s first national title, wrapping up a 24-0-1 season.
“We are excited to share this wonderful moment with our campus and the community,” WWU coach Travis Connell said in the release.
Fans and students are encouraged to register for the event to ensure ample refreshments will be provided.
WWU soccer celebration
When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Viking Union Multipurpose Room (516 High Street, Bellingham)
Price: Free
Parking: Free on campus after 3 p.m.
More inforamtion/registration: alumni.wwu.edu/s/1710/interior.aspx?sid=1710&gid=2&pgid=1552&cid=2914&ecid=2914&crid=0&calpgid=1522&calcid=1392
