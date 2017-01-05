WCC basketball to celebrate 20th anniversary with alumni game

The Whatcom Community College basketball men’s and women’s teams, which were started by former coaches Ken Crawford and Becky Rawlings, are celebrating their 20th anniversaries this season.
The Orcas will host an alumni game to mark the milestone on Friday night at Orca Pavilion with former WCC players Derek Dickerson, Pat Voeut, Zach Stalin, Zach Hennifin, Kyle Impero, Paul Jones and Isaac Reimer taking on this year’s men’s team. The alumni will be led by former Orcas coach Chris Scrimsher.
The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will feature a halftime recognition of the inaugural 1996-97 men’s team. The game will be followed by Whatcom’s 7 p.m. non-league women’s game against Highline.
Comments