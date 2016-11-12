Western Washington women continue unbeaten streak with NCAA tourney win

The Western Washington women’s soccer team continued its undefeated season Saturday with a 2-0 win over fifth seed Central Washington in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The Vikings scored in the first 23 seconds on a goal by freshman forward Liv Larson. The goal was set up by sophomore Taylor Hallquist, who played a 40-yard through ball right to forward Gabriela Pelogi, who then crossed the ball to Larson.
Western is the No. 1 seed, and No. 1 team in the nation, and was coming off of a first-round bye. The bye didn’t slow them, as 15 minutes later, senior forward Elise Aylward hooked a corner kick just inside the far post. Aylward just missed a penalty kick 10 minutes earlier.
“It always feels good to have a short memory, with misses especially,” Aylward said. “I just tried to focus on the next play.”
Western will turn its focus to the next round, when it will play UC San Diego with the place and time to be determined.
