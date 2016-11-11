OT thriller lifts WWU men’s soccer to second round of West Region

After earning its first selection to the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championships, Western Washington University decided to stick around for a little bit. Brady Ulen scored a pair of penalty-kick goals and logged an assist on Stephen Jinnerman’s game winner in overtime to help the sixth-seeded Vikings upset No. 3 seed Dixie State 3-2 in the first round of the West Regional Friday in San Diego.
“Our guys never gave up,” WWU coach Greg Brisbon said in a press release. “I thought we played pretty well as a team, we missed a lot of chances and gave them some chances. But I’m just proud the guys came back and stuck with the game plan, and you know we got a great goal in overtime.”
WWU (10-4-4) moves on to face No. 2 seed UC San Diego at noon Sunday.
Dixie State jumped on top just 5 minutes, 27 seconds in when Angel Estrada scored off an assist from Ather Dawood.
It wasn’t until the the 74:39 mark that Ulen scored on a penalty kick to knot the score, and he added a second, his fifth goal of the season, with 2:23 left in regulation.
But Blake Damato evened the score for Dixie State with 1:07 left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
In extra time, Ulen and Jeremiah Lee set up the game-winning header by Jinnerman off a throw in 7:39 in to send WWU on to the second round.
