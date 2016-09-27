Former Blaine standout shines at New Mexico golf tournament

Former Blaine standout golfer Ryan Wallen, who is now a senior playing for the University of Wyoming, shot a final-round 73 to tie for 22nd place at the 62nd annual William H. Tucker Intercollegiate on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Albuquerque, N.M.
Wallen had four birdies in his final round and tied for the tournament lead with an average score of 4.42 strokes on par-five holes to finish the tournament at 6-over 222. He helped the Cowboys place 15th as a team.
“Ryan had a really good finish,” Wyoming head coach Joe Jensen told sweetwaternow.com.
