Former Red Raider wins GNAC Golfer of the Week honors for WWU

Former Bellingham High standout Audrey Orem was selected the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Monday, Sept. 26, after leading Western Washington University at the season-opening Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate last week.
Orem tied for 19th place at 7-over 151 and led the tournament by scoring par on 30 holes. It marks the fourth time the senior has earned Player of the Week honors.
Vikings sophomore Gabriela Pelogi also was selected GNAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week after scoring game winning goals in WWU’s wins over No. 10 Bridgeport on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Simon Fraser on Saturday, Sept. 24.
