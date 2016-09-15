Big 12's best hopes for playoff hinge on OU win over Ohio State

In college football, conclusions drawn in September often look foolish upon further review in November. That happens every season.
Also true: In the College Football Playoff era, it's hard to overcome a stumbling start and be part of the four-team postseason bracket at the end of the regular season. That's true for any team and the situation is magnified when an entire league struggles to draw positive attention to itself during the nonconference stretch of the schedule.
That brings us to the Big 12, where it's not out of the question to suggest the league's realistic CFP playoff hopes would disappear if No. 14 Oklahoma (1-1) is unable to take down No. 3 Ohio State (2-0) in Saturday's high-stakes showdown in Norman, Okla.
A second loss in nonconference play by the Sooners, the lone Big 12 member to earn a playoff spot in two seasons under the CFP system, would do more than eliminate the Sooners from serious playoff consideration by mid-September. It would have damaging playoff repercussions for any team that might finish ahead of OU in the final league standings.
That's simply a fact because OU's performance, as the defending league champion and runaway preseason favorite to repeat this season, will carry significant weight about the relative strength of this league in the minds of CFP committee members when serious playoff deliberations begin in November. Lest anyone forget: No team with more than one loss on its ledger has been granted admission to the CFP's postseason party and the Sooners, if they lose Saturday, would be 1-2.
It's pretty easy to do the playoff math on that one. And it does not favor the Big 12, where No. 11 Texas (2-0) is the lone potential exception to the OU taint factor among the league's three remaining undefeated teams because of a 50-47 victory over then-No. 10 Notre Dame in their opener.
No. 21 Baylor (2-0) and West Virginia (2-0), the other unbeatens heading into Week 3, cannot help themselves with a head-turning nonconference win to offset the early perception that the Big 12, which is 11-8 in intersectional play, is falling short in its highest-profile nonconference matchups. That's clearly the national perception after losses last week to then-unranked teams by projected stalwarts TCU and Oklahoma State.
Both the Horned Frogs (1-1) and Cowboys (1-1) find themselves out of this week's polls. Other Big 12 teams to lose winnable statement games in September include OU (Houston), Texas Tech (Arizona State) and Kansas State (Stanford).
It's extremely premature to believe Texas, coming off a 5-7 mark last season, has what it takes to run the table and finish 12-0. No Big 12 champion has gone undefeated in league play since the conference went to a nine-game, round-robin schedule for members in 2011. Don't expect that to change this season. Instead, realize the champion of this wide-open league race likely will do well to finish 10-2, which won't curry much favor with CFP committee members.
Such projections would need to be recalibrated if OU knocks off Ohio State, the 2014 national champion. But that's a tall task, as OU coach Bob Stoops acknowledged when discussing his concerns about Saturday's matchup against a team that has won its first two games by a combined 125-13.
"They've got great players," he said. "There's excellent skill everywhere. They're well-coached. (Quarterback) J.T. Barrett is exceptional and the speed around him is a lot to deal with. I think (safety) Malik Hooker is an exceptional football player, too."
Complicating the Sooners' task is the fact that Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will be receiving insights about the Sooners' personnel this week from Houston coach Tom Herman, his former offensive coordinator who led the sixth-ranked Cougars past OU 33-23 on opening weekend. Meyer said Monday his talk with Herman was "more about their personnel" than the Sooners' schemes.
If Stoops can outfox the collective coaching minds of Meyer and Herman, it will be a season-changer for the Sooners. It would cause all Big 12 boats to rise in the playoff race, although Texas coach Charlie Strong has no playoff-related thoughts about his team at this juncture.
"No. There's still a lot of football left to be played," Strong said. "There's still a lot of good teams in this conference. Week by week, you never know how you're going to play. So you're just looking for consistency."
The same is true for TCU coach Gary Patterson, whose team was projected in July as OU's primary pursuer in the 2016 title. The Horned Frogs (1-1) open Big 12 play Saturday against Iowa State (0-2) with nothing more on their minds than a first step in that direction.
Asked about his team's playoff potential, Patterson said: "Is it a goal? Yeah, it's at the top of the pyramid. But right now, you lost a ballgame. I'm just trying to beat Iowa State. All the mistakes are made (by looking ahead). Shoot, I'm fired up we're not in the top 20."
By November, expect Patterson to have a different take on national rankings. But none of that may matter for any Big 12 team unless Oklahoma can deliver a message Saturday against Ohio State.
